Turns Out These 2 Big Stores Don't Have The Lowest Prices

The convenience is undeniable: Big digital storefronts like Amazon and Walmart.com have just about everything.

But do the big chains also have the best prices? I decided to do some digging to find out.

I asked the MoneyWise.com editorial team to list the kinds of items they're saving up for, then used a free tool that lets you instantly search for better prices at thousands of other online stores.

I was able to find over $400 in savings. Here's how.

Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Capital One Shopping

Amazon

Savings may vary. Sample results shown.

After setting up Capital One Shopping on my laptop (it’s also available as a mobile app), I started browsing for stuff on Amazon like I usually would. Every time I brought up an item, a notification from Capital One Shopping told me whether I could find it for a better price at another store. I also had the option to compare directly with the prices at other big retailers, like Macy’s. I assumed Amazon, or maybe Walmart, would generally be the best option. Most of the time, I was wrong. Here are some of the savings I found: Capital One Shopping savings Amazon.com Walmart.com Capital One Shopping Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $169.05

(+$ 5.12) $175.76

(+$ 11.83) $163.93

(Aldorama) Pikmin 3 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch $63.21

(+$ 5.12) $63.48

(+$ 11.83) $48.88

(eBay) BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium-Plated Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron $137.79

(+$ 56.8) $103.35

(+$ 22.36) $80.99

(Groupon) OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $31.75

(+$ 2.2) $45.87

(+$ 16.32) $29.55

(Macy's) Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection Blu-Ray Set $94.36

(+$ 5.34) $96.99

(+$ 7.97) $89.02

(Groupon) DeLonghi EC702 15-Bar-Pump Espresso Maker $232.13

(+$ 13.14) $306.43

(+$ 87.44) $218.99

(Amazon Marketplace) Kobo Clara HD 6" Carta E Ink Touchscreen E-Reader $137.58

(+$ 19.28) $123.57

(+$ 5.27) $118.30

(eBay) Apple AirPods with Charging Case $164.22

(+$ 64.12) $132.86

(+$ 32.76) $100.10

(eBay) Samsung 970 EVO 1TB - NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD $137.79

(+$ 9.08) N/A



$128.71

(Newegg) LEGO Architecture New York City $50.87

(+$ 8.34) $49.44

(+$ 6.91) $42.53

(eBay, with coupon) HON Ignition 2.0 Adjustable Lumbar Work Chair $319.62

(+$ 18.09) $311.66

(+$ 10.13) $301.53

(Amazon Marketplace) Oral-B Pro 1500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush $74.17

(+$ 25.07) $72.08

(+$ 22.98) $49.10

(eBay) Wanjiaone LED Desk Lamp $49.99

(+$ 4.27) $80.46

(+$ 34.74) $45.72

(eBay, with coupon) Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer $211.95

(+$ 39.05) $205.96

(+$ 33.06) $100.10

(eBay) uni-ball Jetstream RT Ballpoint Pens 12 Count $23.31

(+$ 1.32) $40.91

(+$ 18.92) $21.99

(Amazon Marketplace) Assassin's Creed Valhalla - PS5 $67.82

(+$ 17.77) $51.45

(+$ 1.4) $50.05

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - PS5 $67.82

(+$ 17.77) $51.45

(+$ 1.4) $50.05

(eBay) A few other items I looked at, like a portable blender and a Blu-Ray box set, were in fact cheapest at Amazon. But in total, I was able to save $461.24 just by taking 30 seconds to install Capital One Shopping on my browser. That's a lot more than I expected; it almost makes me want to buy some of this stuff for my coworkers. Almost. Automatic coupon codes