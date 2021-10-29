Turns Out These 2 Big Stores Don't Have The Lowest Prices

The convenience is undeniable: Big digital storefronts like Amazon and Walmart.com have just about everything.
But do the big chains also have the best prices? I decided to do some digging to find out.
I asked the MoneyWise.com editorial team to list the kinds of items they're saving up for, then used a free tool that lets you instantly search for better prices at thousands of other online stores.
I was able to find over $400 in savings. Here's how.
Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Capital One Shopping
After setting up Capital One Shopping on my laptop (it’s also available as a mobile app), I started browsing for stuff on Amazon like I usually would.
Every time I brought up an item, a notification from Capital One Shopping told me whether I could find it for a better price at another store. I also had the option to compare directly with the prices at other big retailers, like Macy’s.
I assumed Amazon, or maybe Walmart, would generally be the best option. Most of the time, I was wrong.
Here are some of the savings I found:
|Amazon.com
|Walmart.com
|Capital One Shopping
|Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
|$169.05
(+$ 5.12)
|$175.76
(+$ 11.83)
|$163.93
(Aldorama)
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch
|$63.21
(+$ 5.12)
|$63.48
(+$ 11.83)
|$48.88
(eBay)
|BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium-Plated Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
|$137.79
(+$ 56.8)
|$103.35
(+$ 22.36)
|$80.99
(Groupon)
|OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner
|$31.75
(+$ 2.2)
|$45.87
(+$ 16.32)
|$29.55
(Macy's)
|Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection Blu-Ray Set
|$94.36
(+$ 5.34)
|$96.99
(+$ 7.97)
|$89.02
(Groupon)
|DeLonghi EC702 15-Bar-Pump Espresso Maker
|$232.13
(+$ 13.14)
|$306.43
(+$ 87.44)
|$218.99
(Amazon Marketplace)
|Kobo Clara HD 6" Carta E Ink Touchscreen E-Reader
|$137.58
(+$ 19.28)
|$123.57
(+$ 5.27)
|$118.30
(eBay)
|Apple AirPods with Charging Case
|$164.22
(+$ 64.12)
|$132.86
(+$ 32.76)
|$100.10
(eBay)
|Samsung 970 EVO 1TB - NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD
|$137.79
(+$ 9.08)
|N/A
|$128.71
(Newegg)
|LEGO Architecture New York City
|$50.87
(+$ 8.34)
|$49.44
(+$ 6.91)
|$42.53
(eBay, with coupon)
|HON Ignition 2.0 Adjustable Lumbar Work Chair
|$319.62
(+$ 18.09)
|$311.66
(+$ 10.13)
|$301.53
(Amazon Marketplace)
|Oral-B Pro 1500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush
|$74.17
(+$ 25.07)
|$72.08
(+$ 22.98)
|$49.10
(eBay)
|Wanjiaone LED Desk Lamp
|$49.99
(+$ 4.27)
|$80.46
(+$ 34.74)
|$45.72
(eBay, with coupon)
|Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer
|$211.95
(+$ 39.05)
|$205.96
(+$ 33.06)
|$100.10
(eBay)
|uni-ball Jetstream RT Ballpoint Pens 12 Count
|$23.31
(+$ 1.32)
|$40.91
(+$ 18.92)
|$21.99
(Amazon Marketplace)
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla - PS5
|$67.82
(+$ 17.77)
|$51.45
(+$ 1.4)
|$50.05
(eBay)
|Savings may vary. Sample results shown.
A few other items I looked at, like a portable blender and a Blu-Ray box set, were in fact cheapest at Amazon.
But in total, I was able to save $461.24 just by taking 30 seconds to install Capital One Shopping on my browser.
That’s a lot more than I expected; it almost makes me want to buy some of this stuff for my coworkers. Almost.
Automatic coupon codes
Capital One Shopping also searches for coupon codes from its database of millions of users to help you save even more money when you check out.
They will even show you discount codes from your favorite YouTube and Instagram influencers.
Whether you are trying to deck out your dorm or buy the latest and greatest gadget, Capital One Shopping can help you do it cheaper.
The service even takes into account things like tax and shipping when determining the best available deal.
Last year Capital One Shopping saved its customers over $160 million, and with just a few clicks you can start saving, too.
Don’t just buy from the big chains because it’s easy. Download Capital One Shopping today and stop paying more than you have to for the exact same stuff.